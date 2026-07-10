Another round of showers, thunderstorms likely for DC area

It's looking like another rainy start to the weekend as storms are expected in the D.C. region Friday.

It’s looking like another rainy start to the weekend as storms are expected in the D.C. region Friday.

After Thursday night’s rainstorm, commuting Friday might have some struggles.

“Watch out for areas of patchy, dense fog for the morning commute following last night’s rain,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan. “Have the sunglasses, as well, with morning sunshine that could cause sun glare.”

Friday morning is expected to be sunny and warm, but the afternoon is expected to be increasingly cloudy.

“Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon hours,” Whelan said.

But those storms are not expected to be as widespread or severe as Thursday.

She said one or two storms could produce “damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.”

On Saturday, she said to expect “muggy conditions” ahead of a cold front that could bring some more rain in the afternoon and evening but nothing severe is expected.

“Overall, plan for more clouds than sun with highs in the 80s for your Saturday plans,” she said.

Sunday is expected to be a little less humid with a mix of sun and clouds and “comfortable high temperatures in the 80s,” Whelan said.

Next week though, that brutal heat is expected to return.

“Very pleasant weather kicks-off the week, but a building heat wave will bring the returns of high temperatures in the 90s starting Tuesday,” Whelan said.

But there’s some good news.

“Fortunately, this next heat wave won’t be anywhere near as extreme as the last one,” she said.

Forecast

FRIDAY:

AM Sun, PM clouds

Chance PM Rain, Storms

Highs: 86-91

Winds: West 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Light & Variable

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Chance PM rain, storms

Highs: 81-86

Winds: North 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 83-88

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Current Conditions

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