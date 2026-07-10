OpenTable launches ‘gold status’ featuring exclusive tables at local restaurants for frequent diners

OpenTable has launched a new "gold status" feature for those who book dining reservations often and it includes access to special coveted tables at local restaurants.

Want to unlock a new dining experience?

OpenTable has launched a new “gold status” feature for those who book dining reservations often and it includes access to special coveted tables at local restaurants.

The new reward status can be earned by completing six reservations booked directly on OpenTable within a 12-month period.

You earn it for a year and it can be earned again if you complete six additional reservations again over the next year.

So what does “gold status” earn you?

You will get a “gold badge” on your profile and you will be set up with a special perk of getting “gold tables” at certain restaurants.

These tables are a “curated selection of hard-to-book tables at participating restaurants,” according to OpenTable.

“Gold tables rewards our most loyal diners with something increasingly valuable: real access to sought-after restaurants, and it only takes six reservations a year,” said John Tsou, senior vice president of growth for OpenTable. “For diners, that means a simple path to tables that may be hard to get. For restaurants, it means deeper relationships with the guests who keep coming back.”

Some of the local restaurants with these special “gold tables” include O-Ku D.C., Reveler’s Hour, Martha Dear, Seven Reasons and Mercy Me.

See the full list of “gold tables” near you on the OpenTable’s “gold tables” web page.

Another perk of gold status is a “notify me” feature that you can set up for certain restaurants. This will get you notified first when a reservation becomes available so you can book it before people who don’t have the “gold status.”

You also get six months of Uber One membership for free.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.