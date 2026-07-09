Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.34 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 7.25 cents at $6.07 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 3.75 cents at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 2 cents at $11.93 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.47 cent at $2.38 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.67 cent at $3.63 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.5 cent at $.94 a pound.

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