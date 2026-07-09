Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 5 cents at $6.12 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 3.75 cents at $2.99 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 12 cents at $11.81 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 2.8 cents at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 6.45 cents at $3.56 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.94 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.