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Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 9, 2026, 4:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 4.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 5 cents at $6.12 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 3.75 cents at $2.99 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 12 cents at $11.81 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 2.8 cents at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 6.45 cents at $3.56 a pound. Jul. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.94 a pound.

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