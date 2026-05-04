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Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 4:16 PM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

Vertex expects full-year revenue in the range of $12.95 billion to $13.1 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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