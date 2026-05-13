Russian ship that sank near Spain in 2024 may have carried nuclear reactor parts

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Russian ship that sank in the Mediterranean over a year ago after its engine room…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Russian ship that sank in the Mediterranean over a year ago after its engine room exploded may have been carrying pieces for nuclear reactors used in submarines, a Spanish government document shows.

The Ursa Major sank on Dec. 23, 2024, between Spain and Algeria while allegedly on a journey from St. Petersburg to Russia’s eastern port of Vladivostok. Two crew members were lost while 14 other people were saved by Spanish rescue craft.

In a written response to opposition lawmakers, the Spanish government wrote that the ship’s captain “confessed” that the ship was carrying “components for two nuclear reactors similar to those used in submarines.”

The response was included in a document registered by the Spanish parliament on Feb. 23 and was first reported by CNN on Tuesday. The document has been seen by The Associated Press.

At the time of the sinking, the Russian state-owned ship owner, Oboronlogistika, said that the Ursa Major was sabotaged. It said three powerful explosions damaged the boat just above the water line in what the company described as a “terrorist attack.”

Oboronlogistika was established under Russia’s defense ministry and placed under U.S. and European Union sanctions for its ties to Russia’s military.

According to the document, the boat’s manifest said the boat was carrying 129 containers, two large cranes and “two well covers.”

Officials said that when questioned upon rescue by the Harbor Master in Cartagena, Spain, the boat captain revealed that the well covers were nuclear components. He added that the boat was not carrying nuclear fuel.

Spanish authorities said they were not able to search the ship to confirm the information during the rescue operation which focused on saving the crew and searching for the two missing members. The wreck rests at 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) deep.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen the reports regarding the ship’s cargo while adding: “there is nothing for us to comment on here.”

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