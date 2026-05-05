Rapid7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $836 million to $842 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPD

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