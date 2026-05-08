PPL: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $452 million. The…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — PPL Corp. (PPL) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $452 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPL

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