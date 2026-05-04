Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.
The weight-loss company posted revenue of $76 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in June, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $80 million.
The company expects a full-year loss of $1.75 to $1.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $270 million to $300 million.
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