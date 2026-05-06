Madrigal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $94.4 million in its first quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.61 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDGL

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