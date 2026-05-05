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International Flavors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 4:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $169 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.65 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IFF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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