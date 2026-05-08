Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat was down 6.5 cents at $5.95 a bushel. May. oats was up 9.75 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.55 cents at $2.52 a pound. May. feeder cattle rose by 2 cents at $3.68 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.91 a pound.

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