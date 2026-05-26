Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 5 cents at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 6.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 2.5 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 4.5 cents at $11.92 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.25 cent at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.15 cents at $3.49 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.05 cent at $.96 a pound.

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