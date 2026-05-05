Global Net Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $43.9 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $16 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period.

Global Net Lease expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 80 cents to 84 cents per share.

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