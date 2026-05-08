Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $2.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.49.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.22 to $6.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.77 billion to $13.85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

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