EverQuote: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.7 million. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

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