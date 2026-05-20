EnerSys: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. On…

READING, Pa. (AP) — READING, Pa. (AP) — EnerSys (ENS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $77.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reading, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The maker of industrial batteries posted revenue of $988 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $293.6 million, or $7.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, EnerSys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $915 million to $955 million for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENS

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