Embraer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Friday reported…

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil (AP) — Embraer SA (EMBJ) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The Sao Jose Dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMBJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMBJ

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