Eagle Materials: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported net income of $60.2 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) on Tuesday reported net income of $60.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share.

The maker of gypsum wallboard and cement posted revenue of $479.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $456.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $423.8 million, or $13.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXP

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