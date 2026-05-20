Democrats try to defeat candidate expressing antisemitic views in Texas runoff on Tuesday

Democratic leaders are trying to prevent Maureen Galindo, a candidate who has repeatedly expressed antisemitic views, from winning their party’s…

Democratic leaders are trying to prevent Maureen Galindo, a candidate who has repeatedly expressed antisemitic views, from winning their party’s nomination in next week’s Texas runoff, and they’ve accused Republicans of propping up her campaign.

Galindo faces Johnny Garcia in the runoff for the Democratic nomination in the state’s 35th Congressional District, which is located in the San Antonio area. The district was redrawn by Texas Republicans to boost their party’s chances of holding onto the seat in this year’s midterms.

Democrats have become alarmed since Galindo received the most votes in the March 3 primary. She earned 29% while Garcia had 27%. They believe the seat could remain competitive, despite redistricting, if their party has a strong year politically, and they’re eager to avoid being saddled with a candidate’s inflammatory rhetoric.

The runoff comes at a moment of heightened concern about the spread of antisemitism across the political spectrum and questions about how to handle candidates with extreme beliefs.

Galindo’s comments included calls for imprisoning “American Zionists,” and transforming a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility into a jail for that purpose.

“She’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking,” Galindo’s campaign Instagram account said. It added: “(It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists).”

Galindo is supported by a political action committee called Lead Left PAC that bills itself as opposed to President Donald Trump. However, Democrats argue that the group is funded by Republicans, and the New York Times reported evidence of potential links.

“House Republican leadership must immediately cease propping up this antisemitic candidacy,” Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not address Democrats’ claims about supporting the Lead Left PAC, but criticized the Democratic candidates for “embarrassing fundraising numbers, zero grassroots energy, and no real support from Texans.”

In an email, Galindo said her proposal was “NEVER for Jewish Zionists — it’s for BILLIONAIRE Zionists.” She said national Democrats sought to inflame her comments.

Democrats have disavowed Galindo’s language. In addition to DelBene and Jeffries’ statement, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, called it “disgusting” and said it shouldn’t be near “our politics.”

Representatives Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Jared Moskowitz of Florida said in a statement Wednesday that if Galindo were to win election to Congress, they’d force votes to expel her “every single day we are here.”

Garcia said in a video posted on social media that the comments have no place in the race.

“We should be bringing people together, not spreading hate, division or dangerous rhetoric,” he said.

Lead Left PAC did not respond to requests for comment.

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