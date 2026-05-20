US military boards Iranian-flagged oil tanker suspected of trying to breach blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Wednesday that it boarded an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Wednesday that it boarded an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was suspected of trying to violate the American blockade. U.S. Central Command said on social media that the M/T Celestial Sea was searched and redirected after being suspected of trying to head to an Iranian port It’s at least the fifth vessel to be boarded since the Trump administration began the blockade of Iranian shipping.

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