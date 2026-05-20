Live Radio
Home » Latest News » US military boards Iranian-flagged…

US military boards Iranian-flagged oil tanker suspected of trying to breach blockade

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 1:44 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Wednesday that it boarded an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that was suspected of trying to violate the American blockade. U.S. Central Command said on social media that the M/T Celestial Sea was searched and redirected after being suspected of trying to head to an Iranian port It’s at least the fifth vessel to be boarded since the Trump administration began the blockade of Iranian shipping.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up