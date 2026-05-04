BWX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $91.1 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $91.1 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $860.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $818.6 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.75 per share.

BWX shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

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