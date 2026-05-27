Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $183 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.65 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

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