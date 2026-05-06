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Banco Itau: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 3:57 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.27 billion.

The Sao Paulo-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.89 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.67 billion, also missing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITUB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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