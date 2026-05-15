Atyr Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Friday reported a loss of $10.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Friday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.03.

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