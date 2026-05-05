Artesian Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.9 million.…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.9 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.41, a fall of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

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