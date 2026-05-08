Array Digital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $177.8 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $177.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $52 million in the period.

Array Digital expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million.

Array Digital shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

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