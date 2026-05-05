Ameren: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $357 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $357 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

Ameren shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $111.49, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE

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