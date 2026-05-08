Afya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.8…

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 56 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period.

Afya shares have dropped almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

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