AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $15.5 million,…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $15.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $404.2 million in the period.

AdvanSix shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

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