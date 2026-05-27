Abercrombie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $67.1 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $11 per share.

Abercrombie shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF

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