7 Reasons to Switch Medicare Part D Plans in 2026

There are several reasons why considering a switch to a new Medicare Part D plan is a smart move. Since…

There are several reasons why considering a switch to a new Medicare Part D plan is a smart move. Since formularies, premiums, deductibles and copays can change every year, a different plan may offer better coverage and lower out-of-pocket costs. Comparing plans annually can help ensure your coverage still matches your healthcare needs and budget.

In fact, among the top reasons to switch your Medicare Part D plan are:

— Your medications are no longer covered.

— Your prescription costs have increased.

— Your preferred pharmacy is no longer in-network.

Staying current with any changes and reviewing your plan’s benefits before the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, can help you identify potential savings, improve your prescription drug coverage and, ultimately, enhance your overall well-being.

2026 Medicare Part D Changes: What You Need to Know

In 2026 you’ll want to take a close look at the Medicare Part D offerings. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the number of available Part D plans has fallen for the third year in a row — there are now 360 plans nationwide for 2026 compared to 464 in 2025, but premiums will also likely be lower. These numbers may also change for 2027.

Keep in mind that many Part D plans have a $0 premium, but you’ll still want to take the reasons below into consideration before enrolling in a plan.

[READ: How the 2026 $2,100 Part D Cap Affects Your Pharmacy Bill]

Key 2026 Part D Updates

There have been several major Medicare Part D changes designed to lower prescription drug costs and improve predictability for beneficiaries across the board.

[READ Medicare Part D 2026: Costs, Coverage, and New Out-of-Pocket Caps]

Top Reasons to Change Your Prescription Drug Coverage

Among the factors to take into consideration when switching your Part D plan are:

1. Your prescriptions are no longer on the plan formulary

Each Part D plan has its own formulary and cost structure. If your plan no longer covers your prescription medications, or it has changed to a more expensive tier, your coverage could potentially be pricier. Some plans may also add restrictions, such as prior authorization, step therapy (starting with the least expensive, preferred drug first) or quantity limits that can affect access to your medications.

In addition, if you are newly diagnosed with a chronic condition, you may benefit from checking Part D plans to find one that offers better coverage or coverage at a lower cost for your specific medications.

[READ: Health Saving Accounts and Medicare: Using an HSA to Pay for Medicare Premiums]

2. You can save money with a lower premium or deductible

Is your plan still the most cost-effective option available? Other plans may offer lower premiums and deductibles or more favorable copay or coinsurance structures that can save you money. Reviewing plans annually may also help you avoid unexpected out-of-pocket costs, since they can change each year.

If you take a lot of generic drugs, look at plans with tiers that charge $0 or low copays for generic prescriptions.

3. There are customer service concerns

When you have questions, you need reliable customer service to provide answers. If it’s difficult to get through to a customer service representative, or if the person you reach often gives incomplete or incorrect information, it may be time to consider a change.

4. You’ve had life changes

If you move where your current plan is not available or where other plans offer better local coverage and pharmacy networks, you can check Medicare.gov to see if you qualify for a special enrollment period.

5. You found a plan with a better preferred pharmacy

Some plans have preferred pharmacy networks where getting your medication will come with a lower price tag. However, if your regular pharmacy isn’t in this network or none of your options are convenient, a different plan may work better in your day-to-day life.

6. You found a higher-rated plan

Switching to a plan with a higher star rating from Medicare or U.S. News indicates a higher level of customer service, more formulary options and fewer issues with claims and coverage.

7. Your current plan is being discontinued or consolidated

By law, every year your plan must send you an Annual Notice of Change typically by September 30. This will outline any changes to your plan, such as updated premiums, copays or coinsurance and drug formulary changes.

[READ: How to Save Money on Prescription Drugs]

The 2026 Consolidation: Why Your Plan Might Look Different

Medicare Part D has undergone significant changes, for at least two specific reasons:

— Market consolidation. Many companies, such as SilverScript, have adjusted their plan offerings. For Part D enrollees, that means you need to check if your plan is available or if you’ve been reenrolled in a plan with a higher premium or different formularies. Despite this shift, premiums are still lower in 2026, and competition among insurers remains intense. Some carriers are offering plans below $10 per month, or even $0 premium plans in some areas, to attract cost-conscious beneficiaries.

— Specialized Part D plans. Some stand-alone Part D plans are increasingly designed to appeal to specific groups, such as beneficiaries who primarily use generic medications or those who need high-cost specialty drugs, rather than offering broad, one-size-fits-all coverage. At the same time, lower-cost insurers, such as Humana and WellCare/Centene, continue gaining market share with competitively priced plans, while some higher-premium competitors are losing enrollment, according to KFF.

[READ: How Changes to Medicare in 2026 Are Affecting Your Coverage]

How to Switch Medicare Part D Plans

Evaluating plans can be time-consuming and arduous, but a smart move in the long run. Before doing any research into plans, do your best to understand what you are looking for. Talk to your doctor about any changes or new medications. Also, decide how much you can afford for out-of-pocket costs.

“I always encourage individuals to put together a full list of their medications, including the name of the prescription, dosage and frequency,” says Jen Teague, director for health coverage and benefits at the National Council on Aging in Arlington, Virginia. “Beneficiaries can then more easily put their prescriptions into the Medicare plan finder tool to find the best plan for them based on the prescriptions they take.”

Once you know what you’re looking for, follow the steps below:

1. Visit the search tool. Input your ZIP code into a secure Medicare plan finder tool, like the U.S. News search tool, which allows you to search for both stand-alone and MAPD plans, to see what’s available in your area.

2. Add your medications. Depending on the tool you’re using, enter the prescriptions you take, including dosage and frequency.

3. Choose your pharmacy. Select your preferred pharmacy to compare drug prices and network savings.

4. Analyze total estimated costs. Review deductibles, drug coverage and pharmacy networks. Look at overall yearly costs, not just the monthly premium, and remember your out-of-pocket maximum, not including premiums, is $2,100 no matter what plan you choose.

5. Review quality and star ratings. Compare the star ratings of each plan, keeping in mind that they are ranked from one to five stars, with five generally indicating better plan performance.

6. Enroll in a plan. Sign up through Medicare.gov, the insurance company or by calling Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

It is important to note that you do not need to cancel your current plan; it will automatically end when your new coverage begins.

Medicare Part D Plan Enrollment Periods

There are four specific enrollment periods for Medicare to be aware of.

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“Many beneficiaries do not realize that the open enrollment period may be the only chance they have to change their Part D plan for the following year,” Teague notes.

Bottom Line

With significant changes hitting the Medicare Part D landscape, including the $2,100 spending cap and insurer plan consolidations, it’s both a smart and necessary decision to evaluate if your current plan is still the right fit. Evaluating your options is the best way to protect your health and your budget.

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7 Reasons to Switch Medicare Part D Plans in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 05/22/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new informaiton.