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1stdibs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2026, 7:10 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — 1stdibs.com Inc. (DIBS) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The upscale online retailer posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, 1stdibs said it expects revenue in the range of $21.6 million to $22.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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