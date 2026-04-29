Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $406.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $427 million to $437 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV

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