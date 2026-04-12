These Citi Card Combos Let You Earn the Most for Your Spending in 2026

Using one credit card for every purchase is simple, but it can limit how much you earn in rewards. Citi’s…

Using one credit card for every purchase is simple, but it can limit how much you earn in rewards. Citi’s lineup of cards can be combined to earn higher rates across various spending categories. Spreading spending across two to three cards offers more flexible earning — but it also adds complexity.

Understand why it can make sense to combine Citi credit cards, which combinations work best and how to determine whether a multicard setup fits your spending habits.

[See: Best Citi Credit Cards]

Combining Citi Cards Can Boost Rewards Earning

Using multiple Citi cards allows you to layer earning rates so you earn more than you would if you used a single card. For example, pairing a flat-rate card with a bonus-category card gives you the ability to earn bonus rewards in qualifying categories and earn a flat rate on everything else.

That approach can increase your earnings on everyday purchases, such as groceries, dining and gas, while maintaining a good baseline earning rate on everything else. Adding a premium card can expand your redemption options, such as the ability to transfer points to travel partners for potentially higher value than cash back.

“Having multiple Citi cards is great for someone who spends a lot on multiple categories or wants to redeem their points for travel,” says Barry Choi, personal finance expert at Money We Have.

But managing multiple cards requires some effort, as you must remember which card to use for each purchase to optimize rewards earning. “If you’re the type of person who cannot, will not, does not want to keep track of more than one card, then you should have a 2% card,” says Dave Grossman, founder of MilesTalk and Your Best Credit Cards.

The Best Citi Card Combos

Maximizing rewards with Citi doesn’t require a wallet full of credit cards — you can boost rewards earning with a setup of just two or three cards.

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

A Simple Two-Card Setup

Grossman recommends pairing the Citi Double Cash® Card and Citi Strata Premier® Card.

“You get the best of both worlds,” Grossman says about this card combo. “The worst you’re ever doing is 2%, and there’s a lot of other spending where you get 3%.”

With this setup, you start with the flat-rate Citi Double Cash® Card that earns 2% on all purchases (1% when you make a purchase and 1% when you pay it off). Then you add the bonus Citi Strata Premier® Card, which earns 10 points per dollar on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com, along with three points per dollar in common spending categories like air travel and other hotel purchases, restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging.

The Citi Strata Premier® Card earns at least three points per dollar across a wide variety of spending categories, including everyday household spending. For everything else, you can fall back on the Citi Double Cash for 2% cash back.

“It only requires two cards and gives you a bunch of bonus categories,” says Grossman.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

A Three-Card Trifecta

Adding a third card can offer higher earning potential. A Citi trifecta could earn 2% to 5% cash back across purchases, depending on the category. More optimization is required, but strategic spenders can maximize rewards with this combination.

A common Citi trifecta starts with the two-card setup of Citi Double Cash® Card and Citi Strata Premier® Card, then adds the Citi Custom Cash® Card.

“The Citi Custom Cash® Card is an easy starting point because it earns 5% cash back on your highest monthly category,” says Choi.

Eligible 5% cash back categories include restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, select travel, select transit, select streaming services, drugstores, home improvement stores, fitness clubs and live entertainment.

But there’s a caveat: You can only earn 5% cash back on the first $500 spent in your highest spending category each month. After you maximize those earnings for the month, it’s best to shift spending to a card that earns a good flat rate or unlimited bonus rewards.

Let’s say you spend $1,000 on groceries each month. You could spend your first $500 on the Citi Custom Cash® Card to earn $25 cash back at 5%, then spend the rest on the Citi Strata Premier® Card to earn $15 cash back at 3%. For other spending without a bonus category, such as utilities, you can use the Citi Double Cash® Card to get 2% cash back.

This card combination offers the highest earning rates across multiple categories, but you have to remember which card to use — especially when you hit the $500 cash back limit with Citi Custom Cash® Card.

Is a Citi Card Combo Worth It?

A multicard setup can outperform a single flat-rate card, but the added complexity and annual fees may not be worth it. The Citi Double Cash® Card and Citi Custom Cash® Card have no annual fees, but the Citi Strata Premier® Card has a $95 annual fee. If you’re thinking of adding it, consider whether you can earn at least $95 in rewards from 3% categories each year. That works out to about $3,200 in spending annually, or about $267 per month.

A single 2% cash back card is a good call if you don’t want complexity. But if you spend consistently across groceries, dining and gas and don’t mind tracking categories, you can earn more with a two- or three-card combination.

“If you spend a meaningful amount in certain categories or frequently redeem points for travel, using more than one Citi card can absolutely be worth it,” says Choi. “That said, you also need to be sure that you’re willing to manage multiple cards and the airline partners that Citi has are of actual interest to you.”

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These Citi Card Combos Let You Earn the Most for Your Spending in 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com