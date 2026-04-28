Teradyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $398.9…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $398.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.86 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER

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