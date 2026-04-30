Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.…

TYLER, Texas (AP) — TYLER, Texas (AP) — Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.3 million.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $114.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBSI

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