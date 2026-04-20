How the New Roth Catch-up Rule Changes Retirement Saving for High Earners

Head’s up, retirement savers: A new rule is kicking in this year. Starting in 2026, as per the Secure 2.0…

Head’s up, retirement savers: A new rule is kicking in this year. Starting in 2026, as per the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, Section 603, catch-up contributions must go into a Roth account for workers earning more than $150,000.

Learn more about how the rule works, the impact it could have on your retirement strategy, and some alternative ways to save for your golden years.

[READ: What Is a Roth IRA?]

What Is a Catch-up Contribution?

Catch-up contributions refer to the higher amounts that people 50 or older can make to their retirement accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and IRAs. Because this group is closer to retirement age, the IRS provides a window to contribute additional funds beyond the standard annual limits

For 2026, the catch-up contribution allows savers to contribute an additional $8,000 to their 401(k)s. If you’re between 60 and 63, your catch-up contribution limit is even higher for 2026 — up to $11,250 this year.

These catch-up contribution limits are not changing, however — the tax treatment of some of those extra contributions is shifting, Frank Davis, president of New Era Financial Services in Toms River, New Jersey, wrote in an email.

What Does the New Roth Catch-up Rule Do?

Before this year, all earners with 401(k)s were allowed to put their catch-up contributions directly into the pre-tax retirement accounts.

Now, higher-income earners must make 401(k) catch-up contributions with after-tax dollars and place them in a Roth account. This applies to anyone whose FICA wages were more than $150,000 in 2025. Catch-up contributions to IRAs remain unaffected by this rule.

This matters because when you use after-tax contributions, there’s no longer an up-front tax break. However, once you fund a Roth account, its balance grows tax-free, and you won’t owe taxes when you take qualified withdrawals.

The new rule may affect you if:

— You’re 50 or older with an employer-sponsored 401(k).

— Your FICA taxable income for 2025 was higher than $150,000.

— You already maxed out the standard 401(k) contribution limit for the year and want to take advantage of the catch-up contribution allowance.

[See: 10 Best Tax Software Companies of 2026]

Breaking Down the Roth Catch-Up Rule

The new Roth catch-up rule has pros and cons, but the key is knowing about the change so you can plan accordingly.

“This rule should encourage greater tax planning and diversification when preparing for retirement,” Davis says. “Having both pre-tax and Roth assets in retirement can provide more flexibility when managing withdrawals and attempting to mitigate tax liabilities.”

Here are two ways to look at it:

Loss of the Upfront Tax Deduction

“For many savers, this change means losing an immediate tax deduction on catch-up contributions for this calendar year,” Davis says. He means that each time you contribute to your 401(k) or traditional IRA, you lower your taxable income and, as a result, your tax bill decreases.

You can still claim that tax benefit on regular contributions, but higher earners must now direct catch-up contributions to a Roth account.

Potential Benefit of Tax-Free Withdrawals Later

On the other hand, the rule change may simply be an example of delayed gratification for some taxpayers.

“While it is not reducing taxable income today, those dollars will grow tax-free and may be withdrawn tax-free in retirement after the allotted time,” Davis says. “This could be a net positive for individuals who expect to maintain similar income levels in retirement.”

In fact, some high earners use a “backdoor Roth” strategy to bypass the Roth IRA income limits. In 2026, your modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, must stay below $165,000 for single filers and $252,000 for married couples filing jointly to contribute directly to a Roth.

With a backdoor Roth, you contribute to a traditional IRA using after-tax dollars and then convert the funds to a Roth account. Any gains you earned on the transferred amount count as ordinary income for the year, but if you made the conversion quickly, the tax impact should be minimal.

With a Roth, you gain the advantage of tax-free growth going forward, Steven Rogé, certified financial planner and CEO of R.W. Rogé & Company, wrote in an email. “This can play a vital role in your tax planning during retirement.”

For high earners who already use the backdoor strategy, directing catch-up contributions straight into a Roth could be a win.

[READ: Deciding Between a Roth vs. Traditional IRA.]

Alternative Strategies Savers Can Consider

If you have extra funds for a catch-up contribution but aren’t keen on the new Roth rule — or if your employer doesn’t offer a Roth 401(k) option — a financial advisor can help you explore other investment options, including:

— Health Savings Accounts: “For those eligible, HSAs offer triple tax advantages,” Rogé says. These accounts have tax-deductible contributions, tax-deferred growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified medical expenses. “They can be a powerful supplemental tool in retirement.”

— Brokerage investing: If you have extra money to invest, you don’t necessarily have to put it into an account earmarked for retirement; you can open a brokerage account. “Low-cost, diversified, tax-efficient index funds, especially growth funds with little to no dividends in an ETF wrapper, can be extraordinarily tax-efficient investments that compound wealth over time,” Rogé says.

— Annuities: Another popular, though somewhat complex, strategy for soon-to-be retirees is annuities. “These can be purchased with after-tax dollars, grow tax-deferred, and are not subject to required minimum distributions, which can give retirees some flexibility in when and where they withdraw retirement distributions,” Rogé says.

Bottom Line

Taking advantage of catch-up contributions can be a great strategy to pad your retirement savings accounts, but it’s important to know the new rule and how to use it to your advantage.

“(The new Roth rule) is less about losing an opportunity and more about adapting to a new tax strategy,” Davis says. “By creating a diverse retirement savings portfolio, you could potentially enjoy the same or possibly higher income during retirement while lowering your tax bracket and keeping more of your hard-earned money.”

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How the New Roth Catch-up Rule Changes Retirement Saving for High Earners originally appeared on usnews.com