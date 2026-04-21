Home Health Care vs. Nursing Homes: 2026 Costs, Levels of Care & Comparison

More than 1 million people receive care in a nursing home each day, according to the American Health Care Association…

More than 1 million people receive care in a nursing home each day, according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). Yet, if you ask most older adults where they want to spend their later years, they say “at home.” So where is the disconnect?

It mostly comes down to two realities: cost and clinical needs. When older adults need just a few hours of care a week, staying at home is often the simplest and most affordable option. But as medical needs and care hours escalate, the equation shifts. Nursing homes distribute the cost of higher-level care across many residents, often making 24/7 care more budget-friendly than home care.

To ensure their loved ones receive the care they need, families need to:

— Determine which place of care can keep up with their loved one’s needs

— Stay within the budget

— Understand the many other tradeoffs between the two types of care

Read on to learn more about home health care vs. nursing home care and the costs of home health care in 2026.

[READ: Nursing Home Requirements: Who’s Eligible?]

What Is the Difference Between Home Health Care and a Nursing Home?

Home health care and nursing home care both provide medical and personal care to older adults who need support. The difference between the two lies in the scope of services.

— Home health care allows individuals to receive care in their residences. Medical professionals, such as therapists, nurses or unlicensed assistive personnel, visit to provide treatments or personal care.

— Nursing homes are residential communities that provide round-the-clock care. Communities are specifically designed for individuals who have difficulty caring for themselves or who have significant physical or cognitive impairments.

[READ Home Health Care vs. Home Care: What’s the Difference?]

Comparison: Home Health Care vs. Skilled Nursing Facility

Below are the key differences between home health care and skilled nursing facilities. (The terms “skilled nursing facility,” or SNF, and “nursing home” are often used interchangeably, but SNFs may focus specifically on medically necessary care, such as short-term rehabilitation after a hospital stay.)

Category Home Health Care Skilled Nursing Facility Best for Individuals who are stable and who need help with occasional personal care and intermittent skilled nursing or therapy Individuals who need 24/7 care or observation or who cannot live safely at home Medical supervision Intermittent. Nurses, physicians or therapists visit on a specified schedule. Some individuals also opt to have a caregiver visit during certain parts of the day, such as getting ready in the morning, or to have a caregiver there 24/7, which does incur additional cost. Continuous. There are always nurse assistants and nurses on staff for any immediate needs. Medical and personal needs Skilled nursing, therapy and custodial (nonmedical) care is available on a set schedule. Skilled nursing, therapy and custodial care is available nearly 24/7. Security and monitoring None. Security of the home environment is the responsibility of the individual receiving care and their loved ones. High. Many SNFs have locked units and on-site security to prevent wandering. Nurses and assistants also regularly round to ensure safety. Social environment Private. The focus is on one-on-one time with caregivers, family members and friends. Communal. Facilities often have activities and social events included in their calendar and are focused on older adults connecting with their peers. Meals Private and personalized. Older adults continue to eat in their homes, which may be food prepared by themselves, their caregiver or a loved one. Structured. All meals are planned and executed by the SNF’s dietary team and kitchen staff. SNFs cater to preferences and dietary needs as much as possible. Independence Maximum. Home care is designed for those who can still perform some tasks but need some help to remain at home. Assisted. Best for those with complex medical needs or who can no longer live alone safely for any period of time. Safety risks Higher environmental risk. Falls, delayed emergency responses or wandering are high risk when individuals remain at home. Higher clinical risk. Shared living spaces can lead to a faster spread of infections, such as COVID-19 or pneumonia. Personalization One-on-one. Care is tailored entirely to one individual and all of their daily preferences. Structured. Although SNFs allow some personalization, such as keeping a pet or decorating a room, the daily schedule, meals and activities are structured to be able to care for many residents.

Staffing shortages: What to expect in 2026

Both home health care and nursing homes are impacted by national caregiving and nursing shortages. Home health agencies and SNFs each have long waiting lists, ranging from weeks to months, sometimes even years, the AHCA/NCAL reports. Planning is the best strategy for timely in-home care or SNF placement in 2026. Joining multiple waitlists early ensures that you or your loved one receives placement for the right care at the right time.

Even after placement, the staffing shortage and high turnover rates of home health care agencies and SNFs mean caregivers change frequently.

The mental health angle: Isolation vs. community

Home is where the heart is, but as mobility declines, home can become a cage.

Pros of the social environment Cons of the social environment Home health Familiar surroundings, pets, comfortable visits from family members and friends, a sense of identity Passive isolation, where visits can feel transactional from doctors, delivery drivers or brief family visits, and socialization becomes less frequent over time Skilled nursing facility Surrounded by peers at a similar life stage, preplanned activities and outings, spontaneous socialization, sense of belonging at the community Loss of privacy, personalities of other residents might not be a good fit, little control over the types of social activities

[READ: Loneliness in Older Adults: Signs & How to Help Your Aging Parent]

Cost Comparison: Home Care vs. Long-Term Care Facilities

For many families, the care journey doesn’t begin with a nursing home; it begins with limited, part?time help at home, says Samir Shah, New York City-based CEO of CareScout Services, a service that helps families navigate longer-term care planning and finances.

Early on, families might use a small number of hours each week for home care, including help with meals, transportation, housekeeping or personal care. As care needs become more complex, the care hours, and therefore the cost, increase. The national median hourly rate for a nonmedical caregiver is about $35, according to CareScout.

“As a practical benchmark, home care generally begins to exceed nursing home costs once weekly care approaches the equivalent of full?time coverage (roughly 60 to 65 hours per week at standard agency rates), and the gap widens significantly at 24/7 levels of care,” Shah adds. “By contrast, nursing home costs are higher from the outset and less gradual. While nursing homes provide a higher level of clinical oversight, they represent an increase in cost compared to early or mid?stage home care.”

Average annual cost Home care — About $25,000 per year for two hours of care per day for supervision and nonmedical care — Just under $64,000 per year for five hours of care per day for supervision and nonmedical care — Up to $300,000 or more per year for 24/7 supervision and nonmedical care, depending on local rate, shift structure and specific services provided Nursing home — About $115,000 per year for a semi?private room for 24/7 supervision, nonmedical and medical care as needed — Roughly $130,000 per year for a private room for 24/7 supervision, nonmedical and medical care as needed

Source: CareScout

The “Hospital at Home” Movement: A New Middle Ground

Hospital at home helps families care for someone at home with more support, more guidance and less fear, says Nikki Patton, a San Antonio-based hospice speaker, author of “Sacred Conversations” and end-of-life educator.

“The team sees what is really happening in the home, the medications, the fall risks, the caregiver strain, the symptoms and the hard conversations families avoid,” she explains.

Who is hospital at home best for? Hospital at home works best when a patient is sick enough to need hospital-level care but stable enough to receive care at home safely, Patton says.

“The individual needs a clear diagnosis, reliable monitoring, a safe home setup and a care plan that includes what happens if they decline,” she adds.

2026 Tech: How AI & Monitoring Make Aging in Place Safer

In 2026, artificial intelligence and monitoring can make aging in place safer for your loved ones. Ask your loved one’s medical provider about which AI or technology would help them age in place. Some options available include:

— Ambient fall detection, which uses sensors to identify a fall instantly, without the individual needing to wear a traditional personal emergency response system

— Smart medication management, which uses automated dispensers and alerts to ensure older adults follow their medication schedules on time

— Vital signs monitoring, which tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep patterns to detect changes or early signs of illness

— Voice-activated emergency response systems, which allow a person to call for help from anywhere, even if they cannot reach a phone

How to Choose: Which Level of Care Is Right for Your Family?

Ultimately, there should be no debate between home care and a nursing home, says Evan Farr, a certified elder law attorney and retirement planner at Farr Law Firm P.C. in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“Rather, the focus should be on ensuring that the level of care being received is consistent with the medical realities of the individual, while developing a strategy to ensure the family’s financial well-being,” he notes.

Follow these steps to make the right choice:

1. Schedule a medical assessment with your loved one’s health care provider to determine if medical complexity makes home care unsafe. For instance, if your loved one has multiple chronic conditions that need close supervision, or if they have a physical or cognitive impairment that makes living at home risky, then a nursing home may be a better fit.

2. Evaluate financial assets long-term with a financial planner to determine whether home health care or nursing home care makes more sense.

3. Submit inquiries and get on waitlists for desired home health care agencies or nursing homes, take tours if applicable and ask questions to ensure it is the right fit for your loved one.

Does Medicare Cover Home Health Care or Nursing Homes?

Medicare

does sometimes pay for home health care or nursing homes but only under specific circumstances.

Medicare covers short-term skilled nursing care in either home care or nursing home settings. This could include post-hospital IV antibiotics, for example. However, Medicare does not cover custodial or personal care, regardless of whether that care was provided at home or in a nursing home.

Nursing home care can be more financially feasible for families seeking high-level, long-term care due to Medicaid reimbursement, Farr adds.

Medicaid covers long-term custodial care under the following circumstances, which vary by state:

— You meet the Medicaid income requirements set by your state’s Medicaid program.

— Your countable assets are within your state’s Medicaid limit.

— You need help with activities of daily living (ADLs), such as showering, getting dressed or eating.

— You meet the requirements of your state’s Home and Community-Based Services waiver or personal care services benefit within your Medicaid plan. For a quick way to see waivers and benefits available in your state, visit Medicaid.gov.

There are various forms of home-based Medicaid programs, Farr says.

“However, they tend to be either limited (requiring low income) or subject to availability restrictions. All require a lengthy and complex application process,” he explains. “Thus, middle-class families find themselves with little alternative but to purchase private home care services until they exhaust their means. Families earning mid-range incomes (and tending to accumulate middle-class wealth) are particularly at-risk because they can afford to pay for care for only so long — until they have lost a large amount of their life savings — but cannot pay for it long enough to resolve the problem.”

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Home Health Care vs. Nursing Homes: 2026 Costs, Levels of Care & Comparison originally appeared on usnews.com