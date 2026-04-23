Gentherm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million. The…

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $393.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THRM

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