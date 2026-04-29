Fiverr: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $105.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $103 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $420 million.

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