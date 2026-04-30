Exponent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported earnings of $29.6 million in its first quarter.
The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.
The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $166.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $151.8 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPO
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.