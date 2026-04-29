Everest Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $653 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $653 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $16.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $16.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $14.03 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.41 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

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