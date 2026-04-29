Blackstone Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.8 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXMT

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