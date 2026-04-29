Bel Fuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.81 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.5 million.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $259.01, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

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