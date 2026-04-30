Alnylam: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $206…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $206 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Alnylam shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALNY

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