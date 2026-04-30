Acadian Asset Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.3 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $167 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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