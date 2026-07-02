Kate, the Princess of Wales, visits Wimbledon tennis

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Wimbledon on Thursday in her latest public appearance since announcing her…

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Wimbledon on Thursday in her latest public appearance since announcing her cancer was in remission.

As the patron of the All England Club, Kate last year was at Centre Court on consecutive days to present the winners’ trophies to singles champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

In May, the 44-year-old Kate traveled to Italy for a two-day tour focused on early childhood education. The trip was part of what her office called a “fact-finding mission” to explore different approaches to supporting young children and their carers.

The princess, who spent a gap year in Florence when she was younger, spoke a few words of Italian to a group of preschool children, introducing herself as Caterina.

A year ago, Kate offered consoling words to women’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova after a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Swiatek.

In 2024, while recovering from cancer, Kate did not attend the women’s final but was on hand for Carlos Alcaraz’s win over Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

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