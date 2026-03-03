Webtoon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $307.6 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $307.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $2.36. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $330.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $345.9 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

