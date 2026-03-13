Maiden Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $17.8 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.29. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.06 per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.7 million, or $8.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.1 million.

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